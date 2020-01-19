Man dead in accident in Gilboa region

Private vehicle and truck collide on Highway 90, killing the driver of the vehicle.

One person was killed when a private vehicle and a truck collided on Highway 90 in the Gilboa region on Saturday night.

Magen David Adom paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced the driver of the private vehicle dead. The driver of the truck, a man in his 50s, was evacuated in light condition to the Haemek Hospital in Afula.

Earlier on Saturday night, a 30-year-old woman was killed and five people were injured in an accident involving two vehicles on Route 5504 near the Eyal interchange.

Magen David Adom paramedics arrived at the scene and found the woman in critical condition and had no choice but to pronounce her dead at the scene.

Police said investigators arrived at the scene and are probing the circumstances that led to the crash.

A 25-year-old man who was moderately injured was evacuated to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. The four other victims, including a 25-year-old man, two women aged 60 and 33, and an 11-year-old girl, were evacuated to the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba in moderate and light condition.