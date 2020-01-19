Trump's legal team blasts Democrats over impeachment

Trump’s legal team accuses House Democrats of a “brazen and unlawful attempt” to overturn the results of the 2016 presidential election.

US President Donald Trump’s legal team said on Saturday that the impeachment articles approved by the House of Representatives “constitutionally invalid”, accusing House Democrats of a “brazen and unlawful attempt” to overturn the results of the 2016 presidential election.

The president’s team of lawyers — led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump personal attorney Jay Sekulow — submitted a six-page answer to the summons notifying the president of the impeachment trial.

“The articles of impeachment submitted by House Democrats are a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their president,” the president’s lawyers argued in their first formal response to the Senate, according to sources close to Trump’s legal team quoted by The Hill.

“This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election, now just months away,” they wrote. “This highly partisan and reckless obsession with impeaching the president began even before his election and continues to this day.”

Trump’s Senate impeachment trial began on Thursday with the reading of the impeachment articles and the swearing in of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and the senators who will decide whether Trump should be removed from office.

The articles of impeachment, charging the President with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, were delivered to the Senate on Wednesday.

The trial is only beginning this week after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi withheld the formal sending of the articles for four weeks after the House voted on them, as Democrats pushed for Republicans to agree to calling witnesses and obtaining new documents for the trial.

Saturday’s response asserts that the articles of impeachment fail to allege a crime or violation of the law and are therefore invalid. The Constitution states that presidents can be impeached and removed from office for what lawmakers deem “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

The filing also rails against the House process, arguing that the articles are “the product of invalid proceedings that flagrantly denied the president any due process rights,” the sources close to the legal team said, according to The Hill.

Trump was issued a summons informing him of the charges after the Senate officially opened the trial on Thursday.