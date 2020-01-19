Three members of neo-Nazi group 'The Base' are arrested in Georgia

Members of white supremacist group are arrested on suspicion of planning double murder.

Three men linked to a white supremacist group known as "The Base" have been charged with conspiring to commit a double murder, Georgia police announced Friday.

The intended victims were members of an anti-fascist group, The Associated Press reported.

The arrested men have been identified as Luke Austin Lane of Floyd County, Michael Helterbrand of Dalton and Jacob Kaderli of Dacula.

According to a statement by the Floyd County police, the three Georgia men were planning to "overthrow the government and murder a Bartow County couple."

Another member of The Base, Yousef Barasneh, 22, was arrested Friday on a federal civil rights charge for painting swastikas and anti-Semitic words on a synagogue in Racine, Wisconsin, the New York Daily News added.

On Thursday, police arrested three other members of The Base in Delaware and Maryland.

According to a senior FBI official, police and federal agents made the arrests ahead of a pro-gun rally planned for Monday in Virginia, due to concerns that the activists would act violently during the event.

It is not known if the men arrested in Georgia were planning to attend the Richmond, Virginia, rally.

The FBI has descrbed The Base is a neo-Nazi group which aims to train its members for acts of violence and operates as a paramilitary organization conducting war on minority groups in the US.