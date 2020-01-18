Elections: Just eight parties have a chance of making it into the next Knesset

Out of 30 lists, just eight are expected to enter the 23rd Knesset - the lowest number since Israel's founding.

The number of lists running in the March 2020 elections is the smallest since Israel's founding in 1948, Israel Hayom noted.

According to Israel Hayom, a full thirty party lists will be represented in the voting booths, but thanks to mergers on both left and right, just eight of these lists have a real chance of making it into the Knesset.

Several of these lists are made of a few different parties.

It is estimated that 144,000 votes will be thrown away on smaller parties which will fail to gather the 3.25% support ensuring them a ticket into the next Knesset.

The new record replaces the previous one, set in September 2019, when members of the 22nd Knesset belonged to just nine different lists. In April 2019, 11 lists were represented in the 21st Knesset, while in April 2015, ten lists made it in.

Twelve lists made it into the 17th, 18th, and 19th Knessets.