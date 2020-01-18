Bennett: 'We'll deal harshly with those who harm IDF soldiers, Israel's security'

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) on Saturday night ordered the IDF's Central Command, Shabak (Israel Security Agency), and Israel Police to issue restraining orders banning anarchist leftist activists from Judea and Samaria.

Until now, such orders have only been issued against "price tag" activists, while the activities of similarly-acting leftists were ignored.

These radical leftist activists belong to an organization called "Anarchists Against Borders" and they act weekly, mostly in coordination with Palestinian Authority activists and other extreme leftist organizations, to carry out violent provocations in Judea and Samaria in four key locations: Bil'in, Nabi Salih, and Ni'lin, near Ramallah; Kafr Qaddum, near Shechem (Nablus).

According to information recently presented to Bennett, the violent incidents aim to spark anger and lead to collateral damage as well as harm to IDF soldiers, and they significantly harm Israel's public relations around the world.

On Saturday night, Bennett instructed the IDF and Shabak to issue restraining orders against members of the group, including against extreme radical leftist activist Jonathan Pollak, who is currently in detention after a complaint was filed claiming he harmed IDF soldiers.

In addition, and until the order is implemented, security forces have been ordered to act harshly against such activities, quickly disperse protests, and minimize injury to IDF soldiers.

"No one has the right to harm our dear IDF soldiers and the State's security in the name of freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate," Bennett said. "It's time to stop these anarchists' cheap provocations and act harshly against home-grown enemies. The circus is over."