Israeli FM Yisrael Katz applauds UK's act against Hezbollah

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) responded to the British Finance Ministry's Friday announcement that it had added the entire Hezbollah organization to its list of terrorist groups subject to asset freezing.

"I applaud the British government for its decision to include all Hezbollah organizations, including the political echelon - under the legislation that allows freezing all of its assets as a terrorist organization," Katz said.

"This is a great achievement for the State of Israel in the fight against Iran and its proxies in the region, mainly Hezbollah."

Katz added that he had raised the issue in his meeting with the British Foreign Minister, and is thankful for the Minister's decision to act on the matter.

"I am now looking forward to the governments of Germany, Brazil, Australia and other countries with whom I have spoken [taking] similar steps," Katz concluded.