Increasing anti-Semitism: Is the world awakening? Achievements against the the oldest hate which made a comeback. Jay Shapiro,

Jay Shapiro notes that more than 30 nations have joined the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. In his opinion, increasing awareness of anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial is prompting many nations to take action against these phenomena.



The countries of the world would do well to deal with historical anti-Israelism and BDS, he says, as modern-day hatred of Israel is completely equivalent to the same old hatred of the Jewish people.





