(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)
Tags:Fox News, impeachment
|
MainAll NewsUS & Canada'The Five' reacts to Dems' impeachment stunts as Senate trial kicks off
'The Five' reacts to Dems' impeachment stunts as Senate trial kicks off
Trump calls Democrats' impeachment case a 'complete hoax'; reaction and analysis on 'The Five.'
Chief Justice John Roberts swears in senators at start of impeachment trial
Reuters
(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)
Tags:Fox News, impeachment
top