

Gutfeld on the worst debate ever Without original thinkers like Andrew Yang or Tulsi Gabbard, those on stage for the Democratic presidential debate seemed bored. ,

Reuters Warren, Biden and Sanders at Democratic debate (Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)





top