(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)
Tags:Democrats, Fox News, US Election 2020
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaGutfeld on the worst debate ever
Gutfeld on the worst debate ever
Without original thinkers like Andrew Yang or Tulsi Gabbard, those on stage for the Democratic presidential debate seemed bored.
Warren, Biden and Sanders at Democratic debate
Reuters
(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)
Tags:Democrats, Fox News, US Election 2020
top