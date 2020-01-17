The effects of Jew hatred and violence on aliyah

Will upgraded security in the Diaspora be effective in stopping Jew-hating violence, thereby assuring overall safety for Jews?

The effects of Jew hating violence on Aliyah

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the grave concerns Jews in the Diaspora have when considering making aliyah (immigrating to Israel).

In discussing “those grave concerns,” Dr. Minskoff offers an assessment on their apparent “gravity” while taking apart the negative hearsay, false information and fear that the Jew-haters and their minions use to twist, manipulate, and discourage Jews while harming both the Diaspora Jews and Israel itself.