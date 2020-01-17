Hundreds of Muslim Arab worshipers riot on Temple Mount in Jerusalem

Protests near the Lions Gate in Jerusalem's Old City

Several hundred Arab worshipers finishing Friday morning prayers on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem began rioting and disturbing public order.

As the prayers - in which 8,000 Muslim Arabs participated - ended, the rioters began marching, calling out nationalistic slogans and violating public order.

In response, the district commander of the police ordered that they be dispersed, and police forces were called to the area and dispersed the rioters.

"The Israeli police will not allow violations of public order in the Temple Mount area, and will work to prevent any riots or calls of a nationalistic background," the Israel Police said.

This is not the first time Arabs have rioted. Last June, Arab rioters threw stones, shoes, and chairs at the police stationed on the Mount. In August, hundreds of Muslim worshipers rioted on the Temple Mount in an attempt to prevent Jews from visiting the holy site on the anniversary of the destruction of the first and second Holy Temple.

In July 2017, two Druze Arab police officers were murdered and a third injured by Muslim Arab worshipers on the Temple Mount. The murdered police officers were identified as Command Sergeant Major Hayil Satawi and Command Sergeant Major Kamil Shanaan.

Satawi, 30, was survived by his parents, three siblings, his wife, and a three-week-old son. Shanaan, 22, was survived by his brother and three sisters.