Poll: 9 seats for Yamina, 30 for the Likud

A new poll published by Radio 103FM on Thursday finds that, even after the unification of Labor, Gesher and Meretz on the left and the formation of the united Yamina list on the right, there is no significant change in the distribution of votes.

According to the poll, which was conducted by the Maagor Mochot Institute led by Prof. Yitzhak Katz, the united party on the left wins 10 seats, and the Yamina list on the right wins 9 seats. Otzma Yehudit, which decided to run alone after Jewish Home chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz withdrew from the agreement with it and joined Yamina, wins about one percent of the vote which amounts to two seats and is below the electoral threshold.

As far as the blocs are concerned, the left wing-Arab bloc reaches 58 seats, while the right-wing and haredi bloc has only 54. Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party remains the balance of power, with eight seats.

Other results in the poll: Blue and White is the largest party with 34 seats, followed by the Likud with 30, the predominantly Arab Joint List with 14, Shas with 8 and United Torah Judaism with 7 seats.

Regarding the question of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's request for immunity from prosecution, there is a growing trend among those who oppose the move. 64% of respondents objected to the request for immunity, compared with 53 percent of respondents in similar polls published last week, also by the Maagor Mochot Institute.