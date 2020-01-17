Peering into the abyss and finding G-d

Life Lessons - March 4th 2016

Roy Neuberger is a Jew who grew up in material comfort, with excellent education, who lacked nothing, except knowledge of his own heritage.

He had never heard of Yom Kippur or Shabbat, and when he married, asked that there be no Hebrew at the ceremony.

But he was never happy. He searched for peace in every crevice, in every religion except his own. And when he found no answers, his world crashing around him, he thought he would fall into the abyss.

A series of events, which seemed coincidental at the time, led him to Rebbetzin Esther Jungreis and to Torah. Roy, who saw a tallit and tefillin for the very first time at age 31, recognized that he finally found truth, peace, and a way to be happy.

Tune in to hear this passionate, articulate thinker describe his journey and the treasures he gathered from it.

A highly recommended show!