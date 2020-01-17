Though Adam's life was full of twists, Israel beckoned him.

Adam Berkowitz: Rock Bottom, Israel and a Hope Merchant

The Judaism of Adam Berkowitz's childhood was a gastronomic one. But when he became a chef, he strayed far from his Jewish heritage.

Caught up in an unhealthy lifestyle, his memory of his high school visit to an Israeli kibbutz beckoned him as a lifeboat.

Now an ordained rabbi, Adam published his first novel, "Hope Merchant", which blends fantasy, adventure, and a world which can be made better through connecting.

Tune in to meet an effervescent Jew who makes the best of life, enjoying every step of the journey.