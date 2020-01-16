Prepare for a wintry weekend: Chance of flooding on Shabbat

The rain on Thursday was due to a warm front uncharacteristic for the region. More rain expected over the weekend.

Weather forecaster Avi Yaakov Zada of Meta-Tech predicted a wintry weekend, Ynet reported. The rain that fell on Thursday is the result of a warm front uncharacteristic for the region and is only an introduction to the rain expected over the weekend.

On Thursday night, there will be rainfall throughout Israel, from the north to Eilat. On Friday morning, the weather will be partially cloudy and there may be local rainfall. The rain will intensify and spread on Friday afternoon and there will be strong rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms from the north to the south. There is a chance of flooding in the south and east. Snowfall is expected on the Hermon.

The rainfall will continue on Shabbat throughout almost all of Israel, The amount of rainfall is expected to be average but there is a chance of flooding in the coastal cities on Shabbat. On Sunday and Monday rain will fall intermittently from the north to the northern Negev.

The water level of the Sea of Galilee continues to rise and in recent days it has risen at a rate of 1.5 cm a day. The level is currently 211.78 meters below sea level with only 1.98 meters until the Sea is at the upper red line.



The predicted temperatures for Thursday night and Friday are: Kiryat Shmona 51.8 - 57.2 Farenheit (11 - 14 C), Katzrin 46.4 - 57.2 F (8 - 14 C), Tzfat 42.8 - 46.4 F (6 - 10 C), Tiberias 53.6 - 62.6 F (12 - 17 C), Nazareth 46.4 - 57.2 F (8 - 14 C), Haifa 55.4 - 60.8 F (13 - 16 C), Tel Aviv 55.4 - 60.8 F (13- 16 C), Jerusalem 44.6 - 51.8 F (7 - 11 C), Ashkelon 55.4 - 60.8 F (13 - 16 C), Ein Gedi 60.8 - 71.6 F (16 -22 C), Be'er Sheva 46.4 - 60.8 F (8-16 C), Arad 44.6 - 55.4 F (7-13 C), Mitzpe Ramon 51.8 - 53.6 F (7-12 C) and Eilat 57.2 - 71.6 F(14 - 22 C).