Benny Gantz speaks at girls' seminary, aims to integrate Haredim and Arabs into IDF

Benny Gantz, the Blue and White chairman, visited Midreshet Lindenbaum, a religious seminary for girls and part of the Or Torah Stone Network, where he spoke to 200 students on Tuesday afternoon.

Also in attendance were Rabbi Dr. Katriel (Kenneth) Brander, the head of the institutions of the Or Torah Stone Network, Rabbi Ohad Taharlev, director general of the Yinon Ahiman Network and Midreshet Lindenbaum, as well as Blue and White Knesset members Yoaz Hendel, Chili Tropper and Tehila Friedman, who herself is a graduate of Midreshet Lindenbaum.

"We have just arrived from the City of David,” Gantz remarked, and what is happening in excavations there concerns news of the day from 2000 years ago, but here in the study hall you get to a deeper level than the news when discovering the roots of the Jewish people. The note I always place in the Western Wall is a prayer for peace but until peace comes, security must me ensured and the peace that matters most is the peace between us. When an enemy missile flies, it is not aimed at religious or secular, right-wing or leftist.”

Regarding a question that came up regarding women's representation in the Blue and White party, Gantz noted: “We have women in the top ten places on the list and if we reach forty-two seats, we will have four more. After the election, we will promote women in government offices and government affiliated enterprises.

Gantz, when asked about running for prime minister without political experience, stated, "I am not free of mistakes, but know that I can head the state and advance a variety of issues as someone who as IDF chief of staff ran the largest organization in the country." Later, Gantz expressed great appreciation for the seminary girls who choose to serve the state in prestigious IDF units or in national service in the civilian sector, adding that "we need to reach a point where everyone serves the people and the state - including the haredim and Arabs. Civil service frameworks must be built into each community so that its needs align with the needs of the IDF as well as other public needs."

Rabbi Brander, head of the Or Torah Stone Network, noted that "these days, the nation of Israel needs to strengthen the connection between its various parts – between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, between right and left, between the different religious sectors – between haredi, national-religious, even reform and conservative. As someone who has devoted most of his life to Israel’s security, and as someone who leads the Blue and White faction in the Knesset, I am sure that you understand the need to strengthen the connections between our various sectors. These connections begin with the Hebrew language, Shabbat, gefilte fish, the Jewish and Israeli book shelf, as well as the letters of Herzl, Jabotinsky, Rav Kook and Rabbi Soloveitchik -- proponents of the Zionist dream then and now. May G-d grant you the strength to make these connections, and to be a leader who knows how to weave together the threads that connect the various communities in Israel."

“Our view is that it is important and worthwhile to give space to a variety of opinions in our network of institutions," Rabbi Brander added. “Everyone's opinions should be acknowledged, and as soon as a discourse develops, even if our opinions differ, we learn that despite the existing differences, what unites us is greater that what separates us. It is important to remember that we are all brothers and we are all tasked with keeping the State of Israel and and the people of Israel united.”

Rabbi Ohad Taharlev, head of the girls’ seminary, said, "The Torah and the army came into the world together; the ‘pleasant paths’ of Torah came into the world together with the sword that injures and destroys. In our generation, there are two entities beyond dispute, where you meet yourself and your G-d: one is the beit midrash or study hall where the holy ark connects Jews of every description, and the other is the army and in mourning for those died sanctifying G-d’s name, both beyond controversy in Israeli society, where each person meets every other, himself, and the Holy One Blessed be He. Here in our study hall there are large windows that symbolize the dialogue and openness between what is happening inside the study hall and what is happening outside in Israeli society."