Phone call with Putin strengthens PM's optimism on Naama Issachar release

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday about developments in the region and the case of Naama Issachar, the Israeli woman serving a 7.5-year sentence for a small amount of marijuana found in her possessions while in transit at Moscow's airport.
The Prime Minister's Office said: "The conversation was warm and to the point. The conversation strengthened the Prime Minister's optimism that matter of Naama Issachar's release is moving towards a solution."
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov on Tuesday said Moscow is not weighing options for a prisoner swap which would free Naama Issachar, Russia's TASS news agency reported.
"As far as I know, an exchange option is not being looked at," TASS quoted Ivanov as saying.
He added: She was convicted on criminal charges. As for [Issachar’s] complaints with the European Court of Human Rights, it is the job of her attorneys. We can advise nothing about that. It is her right."