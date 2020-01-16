Cybersecurity: Israel Aerospace Industries collaborates with Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox will join the Israeli Cyber Companies Consortium (IC3), the consortium led by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), to market its products within the IC3 framework. In addition, Mellanox will collaborate with Custodio Technologies, a Singapore-based IAI subsidiary, in the co-development of an innovative cyber investigation solution that leverages Mellanox’s smart network cards and Custodio’s CyVestiGO investigation system. The combined solution will enable extensive log collection in advanced server environments as well as quick analysis in detecting sophisticated cyber-attacks.

IC3 was founded in 2016 under the auspices of Israel's Ministry of Economy to provide a comprehensive solution to cyber challenges faced by governments worldwide. The consortium, which offers a combination of the leading Israeli cyber technologies to customers around the world, includes companies like Check Point, Verint, Bynet, ECI, CyberX, Clearsky, CyberArk, BGProtect, XM Cyber, Mellanox, and IAI, which leads the consortium. IC3 has also established a national cyber center in Latin America, which includes a national cybersecurity plan, risk assessment surveys, and an advanced monitoring and protection center against cyber attacks.

Ariel Levanon, VP of Cybersecurity at Mellanox Technologies, said, “The BlueField 2 solution, launched last summer, provides our customer's data centers with smart and secure connectivity in advanced server environments without impacting performance. Mellanox is proud to join the Israeli Cyber Companies Consortium and contribute to the comprehensive solutions that Israeli cyber companies provide to nations worldwide.”

Yoav Turgeman, IAI VP and CEO of ELTA, said “Cybersecurity is an important and growing component of IAI, and we aim to provide solutions for a wide range of threats in aviation, intelligence, sea, national cyber systems, and more. The Israeli Cyber Companies Consortium positions the State of Israel as a leader in the global cyber industry and we welcome Mellanox, a first-class Israeli company with unique cyber solutions, to the consortium.”

Mellanox is the leading developer of secure smart Ethernet and InfiniBand connectivity for data and computing centers, as well as multiple-core network processors. Mellanox’s solutions help corporations, government agencies, academic, research, and defense institutions to leverage the capabilities of their data centers and benefit from optimal operational and economic efficiency. As a pioneer in intelligent connectivity, Mellanox emphasizes the design and manufacturing of smart “information pipelines” that process, compute and analyses “on the go”, transfer of encrypted information over communication lines, and efficient running of high-performance cyber applications.

With R&D and innovation centers across the globe, IAI develops unique capabilities for defense, monitoring, detection, and forensics, which it supplies to customers facing cyber threats. IAI leads IC3 – the Israeli Cyber Companies Consortium, which offers end-to-end solutions developed in Israel to national cyber organizations.