Thought Iran was strong country until she saw how it retaliated against US for killing Soleimani, and realized Iran is 'nothing but talk'.

Kuwaiti TV Host Fajer Alsaeed said on Scope TV (Kuwait) that Zeinab Soleimani, the daughter of IRGC Qods Force commander General Qasem Soleimani who had been killed in a U.S. airstrike earlier in the week, had spoken in Arabic at a Friday sermon in which she held a weapon and said she wanted to pray in Jerusalem, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Alsaeed said that Zeinab had spoken in Lebanese-accented Arabic, but that she should have spoken in English if she wanted to threaten the Americans or in Farsi in if she wanted to inspire Iranians.

In addition, Alsaeed said that she used to think Iran was a strong country until she saw how it retaliated against the U.S. for the killing of Qasem Soleimani. She added that she has realized that Iran is “nothing but talk.”