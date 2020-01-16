Suspected murder in Petach Tikva

A 57-year-old man was apparently murdered last night on Shaham Street in Petah Tikva. A murder suspect was arrested.

MDA staff were called shortly after midnight following a report of a man unconscious. Paramedics provided medical treatment and performed CPR, but in the end were forced to declare his death.

MDA paramedic Benny Tabak said: "When we arrived, we saw the man lying in the building unconscious, without a pulse and without breathing.

"We gave him medical treatment that included CPR, heart massage, and medication but unfortunately we had to determine his death," he added.

Police said, "A preliminary examination of police officers arriving at the scene revealed that the victim had been strangled and medical officials had to determine his death. The suspect (a 50-year-old resident of Petach Tikva) was arrested and taken for questioning. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated."