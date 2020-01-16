Yemeni Information Ministry advisor journalist Ahmed Al-Musaibily said on Suhail TV (Yemen) that even though Israel is the Arab world’s number one enemy, it at least doesn’t aim to convert people to Judaism in the same way that Iran tries to convert people to Shia Islam, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He said that Iran is destroying the Arab world, but not for the sake of Sunni Arabs, and he claimed that it is doing so in agreement with Israel.

He argued that there is no enmity between Iran and Israel and that no Iranian has ever carried out any attacks against Israel.

He also said that the Houthis and Hezbollah, which are backed by Iran, haven’t carried out operations against ISIS or Al-Qaeda because terrorism and Israel are “two sides of the same coin”.

Al-Musaibily also claimed that there are economic connections between Israel and Iran that might even include joint gas and oil projects.