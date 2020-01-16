Weather Forecast: Wintry weekend

Tomorrow starting at noon, rain mainly locally on coast. On Shabbat rain occasionally from north of country to Negev.

The weather today will be partly cloudy to overcast with high- and medium-altitude clouds. Local rain is expected to occasionally fall mainly in the north of the country and the coastal plain.

Temperatures will still be slightly higher than usual for the season. In the north and in the mountains, easterly winds will blow.

At night the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy. Light local rainfall may occur mainly in the north of the country and on the coastal plain, as well as occasional thunderstorms.

Tomorrow, starting at noon, local rain will begin to fall mainly on the coastal plain and there may be some thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop considerably and will be slightly lower than usual for the season.

On Shabbat it will rain occasionally from the north of the country to the Negev, and there may be local thunderstorms. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon. There will be no significant change in temperatures. There is fear of flooding in the eastern ravines.

On Sunday the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy. In the north and center it will continue to rain accompanied by single thunderstorms. Snow on the Hermon. Temperatures will be lower than normal.