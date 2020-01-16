The courageous midwives of Israel are rewarded with 'houses'.

Transition from individuals into the nation of Israel

This week we begin the second book of the Torah, the Book of Shemot -- Exodus. In this week's episode of Temple Talk, Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the transition between the era of the forefathers and the beginning of the Egyptian exile.

Our hosts take a long, hard look at the recurring nightmare of Jewish exile, taking sober note of the chain of events recorded in this week's Torah portion and their counterparts and parallels in our own day.

This week's Torah portion of Shemot also introduces the deliverer of the nation of Israel, Moshe, whose humble beginnings resonant for us with powerful life lessons.