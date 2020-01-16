'Israel's social and political compass'

ראשי העבודה-גשר-מרצ הגישו את רשימתם

The leaders of the Labor-Gesher-Meretz party on Wednesday evening submitted their slate of candidates for the 23rd Knesset.

Party chairman MK Amir Peretz said, "The list we are presenting now, the Labor-Gesher-Meretz list, is the social conscience and political compass of Israel. This list will lead, this list will navigate the next government and will multiply the power of the camp of change and hope."

"The Netanyahu era is over. This alliance will ensure that he has no chance of achieving 61 seats of immunity. Instead, we will ensure immunity for Israeli citizens. Immunity for young families, the children of Israel, the elderly and disabled and children with disabilities. Immunity for the education system and immunity for the Arab citizens,” he added.

MK Orly Levy-Abekasis, chairwoman of the Gesher party, noted, "We are joining hands for the children, for the elderly, for all of Israeli society. We will do everything possible to promote the really important things. Together we will bring these issues to the forefront. I'm glad we showed responsibility. We did what was necessary and now we are looking forward."

Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz concluded, "Today we bring big tidings to everyone who dreams of a left-center government. A government of a political initiative and of peace, social justice and equality, the rule of law and human rights – for every person. The joint run will bring us back to the government and the left to the leadership of the state."