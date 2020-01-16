Rabbi Rafi Peretz: Our list will save the entire camp, I apologize to Ben Gvir

Jewish Home chairman explains his decision to unite with the New Right and National Union.

There are moments in a person's life in which he must make a decision against all odds. With a heavy heart, I made one of the most difficult decisions of my life, based on one and only one reason - religious Zionism, Jewish identity and the Land of Israel were the only things that stood before me.

I decided to run on one joint list that would save the entire State of Israel from a left-wing government that would destroy any trait of the Jewish identity of Israel and negotiate with terrorist supporters.

Out of great responsibility for the future of Torah, religious Zionism and the right-wing camp, I made a tough decision tonight that will save the entire camp in the upcoming elections.

True, we are in the political field, but I have to be true to myself first and foremost, so I apologize to my friend, Itamar Ben Gvir, for having to painfully cancel the agreement with him.

When the left-wing camp crowds its lines in order to form a government, a painful decision is needed. National responsibility requires us to unite.