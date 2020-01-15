Ben Gurion Airport's Terminal 1 to close to international flights

Terminal 1 at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport will be closed next week, Israel's Airports Authority announced Tuesday, due to the World Holocaust Forum's Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial commemorating the 75th anniversary of camp liberation.

"From January 20, 2010 to 23, 2020, international flights will be transferred to Terminal 3," a statement on the IAA website read. "Domestic flights will remain as-is."

The flights transferred to Terminal 3 include "all Ryanair, easyJet, and LaudaMotion flights."

"For more information, please contact the airlines," IAA clarified.

"Ben Gurion Airport will continue functioning as usual and according to the schedules of departing flights, with no change," Kikar Hashabbat quoted an IAA statement as saying. "The airport is prepared to handle all the special flights and will be aided by all of the bodies involved in this complex operation."