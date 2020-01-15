Min. Hanegbi: 'Majority has never forced discussion on immunity after Knesset dissolved'

Min. Tzachi Hanegbi says Knesset Speaker is in catch-22, forcing immunity discussion has 'never' happened in temporary government.

Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hangebi (Likud) on Wednesday discussed the issue of whether to grant parliamentary immunity to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"Anything [Knesset Speaker Yuli] Edelstein (Likud) does will bring criticism," Hanegbi told Kan Bet. "I believe that he will not cooperate with the process."

"It could be that that means he won't call a meeting of the full Knesset, and it could be otherwise - that the Supreme Court will force him to do it, and he will be forced to honor the ruling.

"I'm one of the more veteran members of the Knesset. There's never been a situation in which a majority forced a discussion on immunity after the Knesset was dissolved, and in a political forum which announces its stance ahead of time, against the ruling and the law."

On Monday, a key Knesset committee led by the Blue and White party voted to push forward with plans to rule on Netanyahu’s immunity request, overriding Edelstein's objections.