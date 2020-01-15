Religious Zionist initiative for 'open primaries' presents results of public's vote

The "Our Strength is in Our Unity" initiative, which included 5,000 Israelis who identify as Religious Zionists, this week held open primaries via the internet.
In the primaries, voters could name their preferred candidates from any of the Religious Zionist lists, including the Jewish Home, National Union, New Right, Otzma Yehudit, the former Yachad party, and others.
The results of the primaries, which can be adopted until the deadline for submitting party lists to the Knesset at 10:00p.m. Wednesday night, showed that the Religious Zionist public prefers a single party with the following candidates.
Included in the list are the number of votes each candidate received.
1. Bezalel Smotrich - 1,150 votes (currently head of the National Union party)
2. Ayelet Shaked - 884 votes (currently number two in the New Right party)
3. Naftali Bennett - 627 votes (currently chairman of the New Right)
4. Orit Strock - 557 votes
5. Itamar Ben Gvir - 413 votes (currently chair of the Otzma Yehudit party)
6. Moti Yogev - 341 votes
7. Amichai Eliyahu - 250 votes
8. Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan - 204 votes
9. Alon Davidi - 186 votes
10. Ofir Sofer - 172 votes
11. Yitzhak Vaserlof - 110 votes
12. Avichai Boaron - 105 votes
13. Eli Yishai - 102 votes
14. Rabbi Rafi Peretz (currently chairman of the Jewish Home party) - 96 votes
15. Rabbi Chaim Navon - 94 votes
16. Davidi Ben Zion - 88 votes
17. Kalman Libeskind - 86 votes
18. Shmuel Shetach - 84 votes
19. Matan Kahane - 14 votes
20. Sarah Beck - 11 votes
Voters included anyone who had signed up for the initiative, and votes were provided via app for those with smartphones and phone call for those without.
"Our Strength is in Our Unity" responded: "This is the will of the voters. These primaries prove that the wisdom of the public is very different than the decisions of the politicians, and that the democratic way, in which the voter decides, is the best way to achieve a representative party list. "
"There are only a few hours left to join ranks. It's not too late to save Religious Zionism. We call on the members of the various parties to put aside their ego games and create a single list which represents the will of the public."