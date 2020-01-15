Report: Russia not considering deal to release Naama Issachar early

Russia's Dep. Min. Ivanov says exchange not on the table. 'She was convicted of criminal charges.'

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov on Tuesday said Moscow is not weighing options for a prisoner swap which would free Naama Issachar, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

"As far as I know, an exchange option is not being looked at," TASS quoted Ivanov as saying.

He added: She was convicted on criminal charges. As for [Issachar’s] complaints with the European Court of Human Rights, it is the job of her attorneys. We can advise nothing about that. It is her right."

Issachar was convicted on drugs smuggling charges

Naama Issachar, an Israeli backpacker, was on her way home to Israel from India when she was found to be in possession of marijuana. In April 2019, Issachar was sentenced to 7.5 prison sentence in Russia.

Issachar appealed her sentence in December, but the court rejected her appeal. The family has since promised to appeal again, this time to the International Human Rights Tribunal in Strasbourg, France.