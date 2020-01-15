MK Itzik Shmuli asks Blue and White to ensure fair representation for Arab MKs

Labor MK Itzik Shmuli on Tuesday requested that Blue and White help the smaller Labor-Meretz list solve the problem of its lack of Arab representatives in the first ten spots.

If the proposal is accepted, Blue and White will place a candidate from the joint Labor-Gesher-Meretz list's first ten candidates in its 30th spot, and Meretz's Esawi Frej will be placed in that candidate's spot on the joint list.

"I will turn over every stone in order to ensure that we win these elections," Shmuli said. "The issue of Arab representation is crucial for our camp. The two parties acted responsibly and in solidarity and in merging helped Blue and White preserve the camp. This proposal will ensure that Blue and White will become the largest party, but that it will not do so by harming its natural partners."

The joint list also said that its members had done their duty in preventing wasted votes, and that it was now the Blue and White's responsibility to ensure fair representation, especially since Blue and White had urged the merger.

Blue and White has not yet responded to the proposal.