'Otzma Yehudit and the Joint List are not partners'

MK Zvi Hauser (Blue and White) said on Tuesday that the Jewish Home headed by Rafi Peretz is illegitimate due to its alliance with the Otzma Yehudit party.

"Neither Otzma Yehudit nor the Joint List are partners for Blue and White," Hauser said in an interview on Radio 103FM.

His comments came after the National Union announced that negotiations with the Jewish Home on the formation of a joint ticket for the March 2 Knesset election have reached an impasse.

Later on Tuesday, National Union leader Bezalel Smotrich agreed on a joint run with New Right leaders Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked.

In Tuesday’s interview, Hauser also commented on the disagreement between Blue and White and the Likud regarding the establishment of a Knesset committee to discuss Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's request for immunity.

"We act in accordance with the law, and it states a very simple thing - you can't ask for immunity from one Knesset and discuss it in another Knesset. This model does not exist, is unlikely and makes no sense," Hauser said.

On the possibility that the Likud will petition the Supreme Court against the move, he said, "We will respect any ruling by the Supreme Court, those that will be in our favor and those that are not. Furthermore, we will respect every procedure that exists and is enshrined in Israeli law, whether it serves our perception or does not serve it. We are decent players who play by the rules."