Yisrael Beytenu approves Knesset slate

Liberman's party suggests Professor Leonid Eidelman, former chairman of the Israel Medical Association, as candidate for Health Minister.

The standing committee of the Yisrael Beytenu party on Tuesday evening approved the party's slate for the elections to the 23rd Knesset, which will be submitted on Wednesday to the Central Elections Committee.

Party chairman Avigdor Liberman will be placed in the first spot on the list and will be followed by MK Oded Forer and MK Evgeny Sova.

MK Eli Avidar will be placed in the fourth spot on the slate, MK Yulia Malinovsky will be in the fifth spot, MK Hamad Amar will be sixth on the slate, MK Alex Kushnir seventh and MK Mark Ifraimov will be eighth.

Attorney Limor Magen Telem, a legal adviser to the Migdal Haemek Municipality, was placed in the ninth spot on the list, and Dr. Elina Bardach-Yalov, Liberman’s media consultant, is in the tenth spot on the list.

As a candidate for the post of Minister of Health, Yisrael Beytenu suggests Prof. Leonid Eidelman, former chairman of the Israel Medical Association and president of the World Medical Association.