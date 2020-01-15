Pompeo: US commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering

Secretary of State speaks with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu about regional developments related to Iran.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on Tuesday with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, the State Department said in a statement.

“Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed recent regional developments related to Iran’s destabilizing actions. Secretary Pompeo reiterated that the US commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering,” said State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

The conversation marks the latest of several conversations that Netanyahu and Pompeo have held in recent weeks as tensions escalate between the US and Iran.

The two spoke last Saturday night about the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and I just spoke and underscored the importance of countering Iran’s malign influence and threats to the region," Pompeo wrote on Twitter. "I am always grateful for Israel’s steadfast support in defeating terrorism. The bond between Israel and the United States is unbreakable."

Before that, Netanyahu and Pompeo spoke on January 1 and “reaffirmed the unbreakable bonds between the United States and Israel”.

It has been speculated that during those one of those previous phone calls, Pompeo updated Netanyahu on the US plans to eliminate Soleimani.

Earlier on Tuesday, Netanyahu issued a statement on Iran’s nuclear program and said, "We know exactly what is happening with the Iranian nuclear program. Iran thinks it can achieve nuclear weapons. I reiterate: Israel will not allow Iran to achieve nuclear weapons. I also call on all Western countries to impose snapback sanctions at the UN now."

The comments followed the publication of military assessments that Iran could have enough uranium to develop a nuclear weapon within one year and a missile capable of carrying a nuclear bomb within two years.