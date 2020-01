What does a Christian radio host do when confronted with the truth of Jewish apologetics, and where does his journey take him?

A Light to the nations - April 26th 2015

Ira and Rod are joined by Jono Vandor, long time host of Truth2Radio.org. Jono, a former Christian and street Evangelist, when confronted with the truth of the Torah, had to make some hard choices.

Listen to Jono as he shares his journey, and how he now brings a message from a Jewish perspective to his listeners.