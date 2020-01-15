26 injured after airplane drops jet fuel over LA school

An airplane returning to Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday dropped jet fuel onto a school playground, striking several students at Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy, officials said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Delta Flight 89 had taken off from LAX with 149 passengers on board and was en route to Shanghai when it turned around and headed back to the L.A. airport.

“Shortly after takeoff, Flight 89 from LAX to Shanghai experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return to LAX,” Delta spokesperson Adrian Gee said.

“The aircraft landed safely after an emergency fuel release to reduce landing weight.”

Shortly before the plane landed at LAX, it dumped what's believed to be fuel on an elementary school playground, hitting several students.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said more than 70 firefighters and paramedics were at the school, and 17 children and nine adults were treated for minor injuries.

No one was transported to the hospital.

Cudahy officials expressed disappointment over the incident and were demanding answers about why the fuel was dropped over the school.

Newly appointed Mayor Elizabeth Alcantar said the school was next door to Cudahy City Hall.

“I’m very upset,” she told the LA Times in a phone interview. “This is an elementary school, these are small children.”

The Delta jet landed safely at LAX soon after dumping the fuel. Police could be seen driving behind the plane with sirens wailing as it arrived.