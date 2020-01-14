Likud to Bennett: Take responsibility, include Otzma Yehudit

Likud accuses New Right of 'wasting votes' by refusing to unite with Otzma Yehudit faction.

The Likud party on Tuesday officially called on the New Right party, led by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, to include the Otzma Yehudit party in its joint list with the National Union party.

"The left unites - they are not going to lose any voices. Now the right must do everything to avoid wasting votes," the Likud said in a statement.

The Likud accused Bennett of wasting votes, saying, "Unfortunately, Bennett wasted votes in the April election, and in the last election he pushed Otzma out of his party. So we couldn't form a right-wing government."

"As Orly Levy found herself in the same party with Tamar Zandberg of Meretz, as a communist party and an Islamist party could unite,Bennett has the responsibility to formulate a technical block to save all right-wing votes. Bennett, show responsibility," the Likud concluded.

Earlier, Jewish Home leader Rabbi Rafi Peretz informed the Likud and New Right that he did not intend to violate his agreement with Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir.