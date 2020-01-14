Israeli pop duo Static and Ben-El release new single with rapper Pitbull

The Israeli pop duo Static and Ben-El have released a new single with the American rap star PitBull.

“Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na, Na)” is the duo’s first release with the Saban Music Group, the new record label started by Israeli-American media mogul Haim Saban.

In 2018, Saban facilitated a seven-album, 10-year contract for the duo with Capital Records, a record label owned by Universal Music Group. The singers signed a multi-million-dollar deal, worth up to $500 million, with Saban a day before the song’s premier.

Pitbull mentions Saban when he first starts singing: “Here’s a little story ’bout my friend Haim; Gave me a call about a hit, I said count me in (Ha ha).”

The duo is known for their hit single “Namaste,” which includes Jamaican and Indian elements, and for “Tudo Bom,” or “Everything is Good” in Portuguese, which tells the story of an Israeli guy flirting with a Brazilian girl, in both Hebrew and Portuguese.

The song with Pitbull has had more than 3 million views on YouTube since it was released on Friday.