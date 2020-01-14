Direct Poll Institute looks into who Yamina voters support; 86% choose New Right-National Union list.

A survey conducted by the Direct Polls Institute revealed that an overwhelming majority of national-religious voters support the unified list of Naftali Bennett, Betzalel Smotrich, and Ayelet Shaked.

According to the survey, 86% of Right-leaning voters in the last election support the unified list of the New Right and the National Union.

In contrast, Rabbi Rafi Peretz and Itamar Ben Gvir's Jewish Home List received only 7% support.

In recent hours, Bennett, Smotrich, and Shaked have been calling on the Jewish Home Party to join the United Right.

The three offer attractive places on the list, calling on party leaders not to run alone with Otzma Yehudit and risk throwing votes down the drain.

Peretz's men recommend he remain on the list with Itamar Ben Gvir, and try to recruit media figures such as Shimon Riklin and Sarah Beck.