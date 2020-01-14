Poll: Biden, Sanders, and Bloomberg lead Trump

Majority now oppose impeachment, as Trump gains ground on Joe Biden, but loses lead over Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg in latest poll

President Donald Trump trails most of his likely 2020 Democratic opponents, according to a new poll released Monday by Investor’s Business Daily and TechnoMetrica.

The new IBD/TIPP poll found that if the presidential election were held today, Trump would lose the popular vote by two points, 46 to 48, in a head-to-head matchup against former Vice President Joe Biden, and by a similar margin to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, with 45% of the vote to 47% for the former mayor.

Trump would lose the popular vote by smaller margins to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, with each candidate defeating Trump by one point, 48 to 47 in Sanders’ case, with Buttigieg receiving 47% of the vote compared to 46% for Trump.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Sanders, however, would lose to Trump by one point, 46% to 47%, the poll found.

The poll marks a decline for Trump in head-to-head matchups against most of his likely 2020 opponents, with the exception of Biden.

In the previous IBD/TIPP poll, released in mid-December, Biden led Trump by five points, 50% to 45%.

But the same poll in December found Trump leading Michael Bloomberg, 47% to 46%, and Bernie Sanders, 48% to 47%. That poll also showed Trump with a two-point lead over Pete Buttigieg, 46% to 44%, and an even wider lead over Elizabeth Warren, with 49% of the vote compared to 45% for the senator.

The poll also found that support for impeaching and removing the president has fallen, with just 47% of respondents backing impeachment, compared to 49% a month ago, while opposition to impeachment grew from 49% in December to 50% in January. Independents, who opposed impeachment by a 48-50 margin in December, now oppose it by a slightly wider margin, 47% to 50%.

Americans generally support the targeted assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone in Iraq earlier this month, with 52% backing the decision to kill the Quds Force commander, compared to 42% who opposed it.