PM Netanyahu meets with leaders of nationalist parties to discuss elections and his request for parliamentary immunity.

The leaders of the Knesset's nationalist parties have agreed to request that Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) not allow the full Knesset to discuss whether or not to grant Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's request for parliamentary immunity.

The decision was made at a Tuesday meeting between Netanyahu and the right-wing leaders held to prepare for elections and stop the Blue and White party's efforts to force the formation of a Knesset committee to discuss Netanyahu's request.

Under Israeli law, a request for parliamentary immunity must be brought before the Knesset’s House Committee, which is required to hold hearings on the matter and vote on the request.

If the request wins committee backing, it is brought before the full Knesset plenum for a vote.

At the end of the meeting, it was agreed to request that Edelstein "prevent the Knesset from turning into a circus during the lead-up to elections."

Meanwhile Blue and White is working to hold a vote in the full Knesset this week to force the creation of a special Knesset committee, and both the Yisrael Beytenu party and the leaders of the Knesset's center and left-wing parties have demanded that Edelstein bring the issue to the Knesset for a vote.

Netanyahu and his allies, including the Knesset Speaker, have sought to delay a Knesset vote on the immunity request until the next Knesset is sworn in, while the Blue and White party has called for an immediate vote on the request.