Hadassah Medical Center announces creation of new center in Beit Shemesh

Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch on Monday held a modest ceremony marking the agreement to create a local branch of Hadassah Medical Center.

The ceremony was attended by Health Minister Yakov Litzman (UTJ) and Hadassah Medical Center Director General Prof. Zeev Rotstein, as well as Beit Shemesh Deputy Mayor Yishayahu Ehrenreich and the city's counselor for health issues Yisrael Silverstein.

At the event, Hadassah presented a plan for the creation of the new branch, which will include an emergency medical service, a specialists’ clinic, daycare treatment, operating rooms, imaging and dialysis units.

Construction is expected to begin within 18 months.

“This is important news for Beit Shemesh residents,” said Health Minister Litzman. “We approved the move with the full backing of Health Ministry professionals, with the goal of providing advanced and effective medical services to the tens of thousands of city residents. Thanks to our cooperation with Mayor Aliza Bloch and Hadassah Medical Organization we will establish a medical center to suit the needs of the residents.”

Mayor Aliza Bloch: “Beit Shemesh deserves the best. I'm excited about this achievement. The Health Ministry, Hadassah Hospital,and Beit Shemesh understand that the residents of the city should receive the highest quality medical services. I see the approval given to us by the Health Ministry to set up a branch of Hadassah Hospital here, as an opportunity to develop this service for the residents and as an chance for high-tech development in the medical field in Beit Shemesh and we’re headed in that direction. The fact that the license was granted in such a short time is an expression of the confidence in the process and the tremendous growth of Beit Shemesh in the past year.”

“Hadassah is excited about the opportunity it’s been given to serve the residents of Beit Shemesh,” said Prof. Rotstein. “We hope that we will be able to offer the city of Beit Shemesh, which is developing as we watch, high quality medical services by offering our senior professionals in the various medical field, as well as quality management of Hadassah Beit Shemesh Medical Center, which we’re announcing today together with the Health Ministry and the Health Minister who’s done so much do much for the cherished population of Beit Shemesh.”

“My thanks to everyone working on this project, especially the dynamo of the city of Beit Shemesh Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch, without whose support and mobilization for the hospital, everything would have remained a dream.

“Hadassah will not disappoint and Hadassah Beit Shemesh will go far.”

Deputy Mayor Rabbi Yishayahu Ehrenreich: “It's a great day for the city. Establishing an expanded medical center in Beit Shemesh is one of the major goals we set and we’re glad that after much effort we’ve achieved this. I would like to thank Health Minister Rabbi Yakov Litzman for standing up for all the city's needs, Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch for her tireless efforts on this matter and Hadassah Medical Center CEO Professor Zeev Rotstein for his enlistment in this important mission.”

Councilor Yisrael Silverstein: “This is a big news for the development of the city of Beit Shemesh, especially in the medical field. In the near future, residents of the city will be able to receive quality service without the hassle of traveling. Hadassah is renowned for its quality service and soon the city's residents will be able to enjoy this service close to home.”