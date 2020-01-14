Kinneret just two meters away from maximum capacity

When the rain is on leave: Israel turns sunny for half a week before clouds are expected to gather again.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with a slight rise in temperatures. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, and harsh eastern winds will blow in the northern mountains.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise slightly to above seasonal average. In northern Israel and the central mountains, harsh eastern winds will blow.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and there may be light local rainfall. Harsh eastern winds will continue blowing in northern Israel, and there will be no significant change in temperature.

Friday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and temperatures will drop significantly. In northern and central Israel, there will be continued local rains, and there may be isolated thunderstorms.

Meanwhile the Water Authority reported that the Kinneret (Lake of Galilee) rose three centimeters(1.18") since Monday and now stands at 210.81 meters (691.6 feet) below sea level and just 2.01 meters (6.6 feet) below the upper red line signaling that the lake is full.

On Sunday, it was reported that the Kinneret rose 10 centimeters (3.9") over the weekend.