One killed, three injured in Tzfat accident

Head-on collision between two vehicles near Tzfat leaves one dead and three injured.

A man, approximately 50-years-old, was killed and three other people were moderately injured in a car accident that occurred on Highway 89 near Tzfat (Safed) Monday night.

The accident involved a head-on collision between two vehicles on the Akbara Bridge next to Tzfat.

The victims included two children, ages 13 and 12, who were injured in one car, and a man in his 60s who was injured in the second vehicle.

Emergency first responders from MDA and United Hatzalah were called to the scene and treated the victims before evacuating them to Ziv Hospital in Tzfat.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yoel Tzarfati who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: "The accident occurred between two private cars. I together with other EMS personnel treated the injured at the scene before they were transported to Ziv Medical Center in the city. Unfortunately, one of the people who was seriously injured was pronounced dead due to the severity of the injuries that he sustained. Firefighters were active at the scene and assisted in evacuating people from the vehicles."