Eliminating Qassem Soleimani - a signal to Israel? How President Trump’s liquidation of Iranian master terrorist Qassem Soleimani shows that despite previous perceptions, Israel is not alone. The Land Of Israel Network,

Reuters Vehicles pass picture of late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleiman On this week’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, an interview with Jerusalem Post columnist Ruthie Blum. In her latest column Blum explains how President Trump’s liquidation of Iranian master terrorist Qassem Soleimani shows that despite previous perceptions, Israel is not alone in its fight to keep Iran in check and in preventing the mullahs from acquiring nuclear weapons.





