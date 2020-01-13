Poll: Blue and White ahead of Likud

Likud 3 seats behind Blue and White under latest poll, but right-wing bloc has slight lead over left-wing bloc and Arab parties.

A Channel 12 News poll released this evening (Monday) shows that the Blue and White Party would have received 34 seats had elections been held today.

The Likud party would finish second with 31 seats. The Joint Arab List would receive 13 seats. The Labor-Meretz list would receive nine seats, and the Shas party would receive eight seats.

The United Torah Judaism and Yisrael Beyteinu parties would receive seven seats each. The New Right party would receive six seats, while the United Right would receive five seats.

The poll found that if all the smaller right-wing parties ran together, the combined list would receive ten seats while the Likud would receive an additional seat, achieving the same overall number of seats for the right-wing bloc.

The right-wing bloc would receive 57 seats while the left-wing bloc and the Arab parties together would receive 56 seats.