Cory Booker drops out of presidential race

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has suspended his campaign for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States.

“It’s with a full heart that I share this news -- I’ve made the decision to suspend my campaign for president,” Booker said in an email to supporters Monday.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but I got in this race to win, and I’ve always said I wouldn’t continue if there was no longer a path to victory. Our campaign has reached the point where we need more money to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win -- money we don't have, and money that is harder to raise because I won't be on the next debate stage and because the urgent business of impeachment will rightly be keeping me in Washington," he added.

Booker has struggled in the polls since entering the race in February 2019. Though he participated in several Democratic debates last year, he failed to qualify for the next debate, which will be held in Iowa tomorrow.

US President Donald Trump mocked Booker in a tweet following the announcement.

"Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race. Now I can rest easy tonight. I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him!" Trump wrote.