Prime Minister pens letter to Naama Issachar: 'Investing relentless efforts for release'

Naama, imprisoned in Russia, receives letter from Prime Minister; says it greatly strengthens her and gives hope.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed a letter to Israeli woman imprisoned in Russia Naama Issachar, promising that he would work for her release as soon as possible.

"Citizens of the State think of you," Netanyahu wrote to Naama. "We do not abandon anyone to his fate, and so in your case. The State of Israel and I are making constant efforts to release you. We are in contact with your family, and in every conversation with them we emphasize our commitment to bringing you home as soon as possible."

Naama's mother, Yaffa Issachar, spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu this evening and thanked him for the moving letter. Yaffa said that Naama received the letter and expressed great excitement and appreciation for the Prime Minister's comments. Naama said the letter greatly strengthens her and gives her enormous hope.

The Prime Minister answered Yaffa saying: "I will continue to do everything to bring Naama home as soon as possible."

Netanyahu's full letter to Naama: