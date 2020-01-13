Prime Minister pens letter to Naama Issachar: 'Investing relentless efforts for release'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed a letter to Israeli woman imprisoned in Russia Naama Issachar, promising that he would work for her release as soon as possible.
"Citizens of the State think of you," Netanyahu wrote to Naama. "We do not abandon anyone to his fate, and so in your case. The State of Israel and I are making constant efforts to release you. We are in contact with your family, and in every conversation with them we emphasize our commitment to bringing you home as soon as possible."
Naama's mother, Yaffa Issachar, spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu this evening and thanked him for the moving letter. Yaffa said that Naama received the letter and expressed great excitement and appreciation for the Prime Minister's comments. Naama said the letter greatly strengthens her and gives her enormous hope.
The Prime Minister answered Yaffa saying: "I will continue to do everything to bring Naama home as soon as possible."
Netanyahu's full letter to Naama:
Dear Naama,
My wife Sara and I write these words to you from the bottom of our hearts, on behalf of the entire nation.
We are here in Israel, and you are in Russia, but the distance between us is bridged by the closeness of our hearts.
The citizens of the State are thinking about you, and they take a huge interest in every bit of information about your safety.
Our people have always been characterized by a heritage of mutual guarantee - we do not abandon anyone to his fate, and so it is in your case. The State of Israel and I are making constant efforts for your release.
We are in contact with your family, and in every conversation with them we emphasize our commitment to bringing you home as soon as possible.
We all strengthen you in dealing with the difficult challenge imposed on you, we all give you our great love, and we are all united in the expectation of seeing you soon in Israel.
Be strong and courageous, from heart to heart.
Always with you - until your release and afterwards
Regards,
Binyamin Netanyahu