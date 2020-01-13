Jewish family to be compensated NIS 300,000 for fireworks attack on home

Fireworks launched directly at Jewish home in Old City Jerusalem; attackers will now have to compensate family members significant amount.

The Jerusalem District Court ruled that two Muslims who shot fireworks directly at a Jewish family home in the Old City of Jerusalem will compensate the family members for NIS 305,000, as well as pay attorney fees of NIS 40,000.

The ruling answers a civil lawsuit brought by the family, after some of the assailants were convicted in criminal proceedings.

The attack occurred during the night, while the home was occupied by the mother of the family, her newly married daughter with her husband and their baby daughter, who at the time of the attack was only eight days old. This is a family that lost a member in an Islamic attack in Jerusalem a few years earlier.

According to the lawsuit, around 10 pm, the attackers gathered on the roof of a school near the family home, equipped with gloves and fireworks they had prepared. The attackers, with faces covered, began shooting fireworks at the family home "hitting with a mighty explosion, threatening life, while extremely frightening."

The mother who was in the yard rushed into the house as the assault lasted for several minutes. The attackers aimed the fireworks directly at the home, its roof, windows, yard, as well as at the security cameras on the premises.

The lawsuit claims that while there were no bodily injuries, the occupants were under attack for all intents and purposes, with a sense of dread and immediate danger, while family members had arrived to rest after giving birth. Her eight-day-old baby girl woke up crying hysterically at the explosive sounds.

Although some of the attackers were convicted in criminal proceedings, in the context of a plea bargain they were sentenced to imprisonment, probation, and/or fines, yet despite the severity of their actions, no compensation payments to the injured family members were ordered.

The lawsuit states that for attempted assault under aggravated circumstances with racial motive, malicious damage from racial motive, and reckless and negligent endangerment, the Muslims must compensate family members for a total of NIS 305,000.

Jerusalem District Court Judge Tamar Bar-Asher ruled that in the absence of a defense the attackers must compensate family members for the amount requested, as well as having to pay legal fees and court costs of NIS 40,000. However, the judgment was meted to two of the attackers, while against the other attackers procedures continue to take place.

Advocate Chaim Bleicher from the Honenu legal aid organization representing the family said: "We will continue to work to exact a high cost from any terrorist or perpetrator whose goal is to undermine our right to life here in the State of Israel. In this case, a lawsuit is still underway against two other perpetrators, while conveying a clear message that harming the Jews will never again be lucrative."