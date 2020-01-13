Witnesses: Man shot in Jerusalem was returning home from prayers

Eyewitnesses say the Jerusalem man wounded in this morning's shooting was attacked while returning home from morning prayers.

The man wounded in a shooting incident in the Ramot neighborhood of northern Jerusalem Monday morning was shot while returning home from morning prayers, witnesses reported.

The incident occurred at 7:20 a.m. on Felix Frankfurter Street in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem when a gunman opened fire on a man in his 50s locals say has a history of criminal behavior.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was returning home from morning prayers when an unidentified motorcyclist drove up to the victim and opened fire. The victim was wounded in the shooting and jumped over a fence to escape, injuring himself further in the jump.

“Police forces were called a short time ago to the Ramot neighborhood in Jerusalem following reports of shooting against a resident by a suspect who fled on a motorcycle,” police said in a statement.

“Police forces launched a manhunt for the suspect, while simultaneously opening an investigation. The wounded man was evacuated by MDA in moderate condition to the hospital. According to the preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the background of the incident is criminal.”

"At 7:21 am. a report was received from the 101 MDA emergency services in the Jerusalem area regarding a man wounded from a drive-by shooting on Felix Frankfurter Street in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem" MDA reports.

MDA emergency teams and paramedics were called to the scene and treated the victim, who was in a moderate, stable condition and conscious before evacuating him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the capital.

Yonaton Zemah and Shooky Bakar, the medics that arrived at the scene of the shooting, said: "When we arrived at the scene, passersby told us the wounded man jumped a fence two meters high after he was shot out of panic and fear. We gave him first aid assistance at the scene and then evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, he suffered gunshot wounds and injuries throughout his body".