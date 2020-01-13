Jordanian court sentences Israeli infiltrator to prison

Jordan sentences Israeli who infiltrated while in possession of drugs to several months in prison.

Jordan on Monday handed a 10,000 NIS ($2,881) fine and seven months in prison to an Israeli who infiltrated Jordan last October.

The Israeli, identified as Constantine Qutob, was charged with illegal infiltration and possession for personal use of an marijuana cigarettes, which are an illegal drug.

He admitted to the first charge, Israel Hayom noted, but denied the second, saying he did not know that possession of the drug was illegal according to Jordanian law, since Israeli law permits possession of such amounts so long as they are for personal use.

In November 2019, Israel freed two Jordanian citizens, Heba al-Labadi and Abed a-Rahman Marei, who were arrested for illegally entering Israel.